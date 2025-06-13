First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 186.5% in May

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FKU stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 211.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

