First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 186.5% in May

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of FKU stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $46.65.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
