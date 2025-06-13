cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Up 187.8% in May

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the May 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of cbdMD from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
