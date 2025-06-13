Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 20.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Eyewear to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 4.6%

LUCY opened at $2.67 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 514.01% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

