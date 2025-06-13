Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after acquiring an additional 909,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after acquiring an additional 813,660 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 252,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

