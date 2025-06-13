NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

