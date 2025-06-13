Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $280.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

