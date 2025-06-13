CX Institutional Sells 38 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eaton were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 13.3% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $330.09 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.