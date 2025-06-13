Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.50, for a total value of $369,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,445. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $56,377,837. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $693.36 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

