iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.31 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

