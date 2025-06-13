Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $193.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

