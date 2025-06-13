Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

