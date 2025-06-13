Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

