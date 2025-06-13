Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 20,523 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 287,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

