Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $20.94 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

