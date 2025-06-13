Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,068 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.5%

QLYS opened at $140.68 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.