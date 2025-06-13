Lynch Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

