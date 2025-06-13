Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

