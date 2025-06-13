Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,683,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

