Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $553.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.00 and its 200 day moving average is $523.59.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

