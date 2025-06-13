Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40. 685,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 785% from the average session volume of 77,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$109.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.05.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.
