Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,394 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.