iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.10 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

