Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.