Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

