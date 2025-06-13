JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,707 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

