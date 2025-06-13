Sound Stewardship LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJS. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $536,000. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.