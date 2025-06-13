Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Stock Up 1.5%
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $109.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
