Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20,901.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PAC opened at $232.87 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $146.62 and a 1 year high of $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $4.3222 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

