Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 303,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.