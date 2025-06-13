Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.