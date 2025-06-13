Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valaris by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valaris by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

