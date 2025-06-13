Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,463 shares during the period. Sprinklr accounts for about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Sprinklr worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 84,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $726,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $3,319,514.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,623.04. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,502. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

