Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. OSI Systems accounts for 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,171,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.0%

OSIS stock opened at $236.58 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total transaction of $205,045.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,230. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.