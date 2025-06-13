Vistra (NYSE:VST) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

VST stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,410,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Vistra by 19.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 151.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

