Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Elastic comprises 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at Elastic
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $196,503.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,421.75. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,774. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.
Elastic Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
