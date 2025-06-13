B. Riley Begins Coverage on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

RDNT stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75.

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,270 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RadNet by 563.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

