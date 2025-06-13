Best Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Canadian Natural Resources, CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares issued by corporations incorporated in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. They represent partial ownership in Canadian companies across sectors like natural resources, finance and technology. Investors buy Canadian stocks to gain exposure to the performance of Canada’s economy and corporate sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 13,269,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 2,787,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200,273. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 2,081,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,956. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 5,605,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. 887,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

