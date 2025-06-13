Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV opened at $8.60 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

