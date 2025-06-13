Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, ZenaTech, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve digital currencies or blockchain technologies—such as crypto mining firms, trading platforms, or developers of blockchain-based applications. Investing in these stocks lets individuals gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional equity markets rather than by buying digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. 11,258,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,207,783. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 2,324,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,341. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

NASDAQ ZENA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. ZenaTech has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

