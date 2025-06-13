Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $93.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

