Randolph Co Inc Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.7%

GNK stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

