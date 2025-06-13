5,265 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Puff Wealth Management LLC

Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after acquiring an additional 358,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after buying an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Up 2.9%

EQT stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

