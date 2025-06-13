GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Director Hyunsoo Shin Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) Director Hyunsoo Shin acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 492,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,852.64. This trade represents a 20.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyunsoo Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Hyunsoo Shin purchased 77,000 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Hyunsoo Shin purchased 86,000 shares of GCT Semiconductor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00.

GCT Semiconductor Price Performance

NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.04. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

