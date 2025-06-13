Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.54. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.