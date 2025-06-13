Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,269,000. Amundi boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
