Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $71.36 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,789 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 8.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $71,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

