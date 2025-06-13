Invitation Homes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invitation Homes stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.