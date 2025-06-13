Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

