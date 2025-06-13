Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 2,493 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $134,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,557.53. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

