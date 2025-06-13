DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys $116,655.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,525,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,183. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 19,561 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $106,411.84.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,408 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,199.92.

On Monday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,786 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $26,227.28.

On Friday, June 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 17,160 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,865.20.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 357 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,831.41.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 964 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,791.08.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 416 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 90 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $450.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,561 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753.78.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,230 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,150.00.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at $10,991,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 847,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 211,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

